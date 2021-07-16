 Skip to main content

Harmonic And Dolby Vision's Public Cloud Support Drive UHD HDR Live Delivery
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 9:44am   Comments
  • Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLITannounced the implementation debut of public cloud support to deliver Dolby Vision HDR live content.
  • Harmonic has integrated Dolby Vision into its VOS cloud streaming platform and XOS software-based appliance to streamline UHD HDR live production for the highest possible quality of experience for video streaming services.
  • The Dolby Vision will help Harmonic's cloud streaming SaaS and software-based solutions to reduce capex for broadcasters and streaming providers.
  • It will also provide operators the ability to deliver UHD HDR services faster to market.
  • Price action: HLIT shares traded higher by 1.50% at $8.13 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap Tech

