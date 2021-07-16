Harmonic And Dolby Vision's Public Cloud Support Drive UHD HDR Live Delivery
- Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced the implementation debut of public cloud support to deliver Dolby Vision HDR live content.
- Harmonic has integrated Dolby Vision into its VOS cloud streaming platform and XOS software-based appliance to streamline UHD HDR live production for the highest possible quality of experience for video streaming services.
- The Dolby Vision will help Harmonic's cloud streaming SaaS and software-based solutions to reduce capex for broadcasters and streaming providers.
- It will also provide operators the ability to deliver UHD HDR services faster to market.
- Price action: HLIT shares traded higher by 1.50% at $8.13 on the last check Friday.
