 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Rumored To Have Struck $400M Camera Deal With Samsung For Cybertruck

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:10am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Rumored To Have Struck $400M Camera Deal With Samsung For Cybertruck

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is rumored to have signed a $400 billion deal with South Korea’s Samsung Electro-Mechanics to supply cameras, likely for the highly-anticipated Cybertruck pickup truck launch.

What Happened: The $436 million deal is for a rearview camera for a vehicle that does not have side mirrors and the electric vehicle is equipped with more than eight cameras to enable self-driving, Electrek reported on Monday, citing Korea Economic Daily.

Tesla plans to launch the Cybertruck by the end of 2021. The electric truck was first unveiled in November 2019.

See Also: Tesla Veteran Jerome Guillen Departs 3 Months Into Leading Heavy Trucking Business

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is a departure from conventional pickup designs and is key to Tesla’s growth in the category. The electric pickup will be powered by Elon Musk-led company’s in-house 4680 batteries and is expected to contribute about 5% of Tesla’s total sales volume a year from its launch.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.38% higher at $685.70 on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

WallStreetBets Moves Past Virgin Galactic In Favor Of S&P 500; Clover Health, Nokia, AMC Other Top Trends
5 Things You Might Not Know About MLB Superstar Shohei Ohtani
EV Developments On The US Front
Tesla To Upgrade Solar Panels To 420 Watt Capacity, Some Of The Highest Available
Is Now A Good Time To Buy Tesla Stock? Nancy Tengler Weighs In
REE Automotive Announces Strategic Collaboration With EAVX: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Tesla CybertruckNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com