World Series Of Poker Officially Opens Live Online In Pennsylvania
- The World Series of Poker, sponsored by Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR), is available live online in Pennsylvania after a field trial and approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
- This approval means WSOP.com is now available to players in the Keystone State for the first time.
- The platform launches with special sign-up promotions, newly announced bracelet events, and weekly tournaments for Pennsylvania players. A variety of special events and tournaments are being offered daily throughout the summer.
- "We are thrilled to be opening up WSOP.com to the state of Pennsylvania," said Ty Stewart, SVP of the World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment.
- Price action: CZR shares are trading lower by 1.26% at $93.33 on the last check Thursday.
