Amazon Rolls Out Amazon HealthLake For Healthcare And Life Sciences Organizations
- Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has launched Amazon HealthLake.
- Amazon's offering is a HIPAA-eligible service for healthcare and life sciences organizations to ingest, store, and analyze their health data at scale.
- Amazon HealthLake uses machine learning to extract meaningful medical information and then organize, index, and store that information in chronological order to holistic view patient health.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.51% at $3,625.91 on the last check Thursday.
