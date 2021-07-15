 Skip to main content

Lyft To Resume Shared Trips In Phases Subject To Health Protocols
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 11:22am   Comments
  • Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFTconsumers in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Denver, can avail shared rides from Monday, the company said in a blog.
  • Lyft had pulled the shared rides since Mar. 2020 owing to COVID-19.
  • Now, it aimed to win back the price-conscious passengers as costs surged due to lower driver supply. The longer the wait, the higher the discounts.
  • However, the company mandated wearing masks, and every ride will carry a maximum of two passengers. 
  • Riders will also have to maintain seating distance and other pandemic protocols.
  • Price action: LYFT shares traded lower by 0.02% at $55.83 on the last check Thursday.

