Lyft To Resume Shared Trips In Phases Subject To Health Protocols
- Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) consumers in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Denver, can avail shared rides from Monday, the company said in a blog.
- Lyft had pulled the shared rides since Mar. 2020 owing to COVID-19.
- Now, it aimed to win back the price-conscious passengers as costs surged due to lower driver supply. The longer the wait, the higher the discounts.
- However, the company mandated wearing masks, and every ride will carry a maximum of two passengers.
- Riders will also have to maintain seating distance and other pandemic protocols.
- Price action: LYFT shares traded lower by 0.02% at $55.83 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga