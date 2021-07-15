 Skip to main content

SVB Leerink Believes ShockWave Is Well-Positioned In Calcified Cardiovascular Market

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 10:35am   Comments
  • SVB Leerink has initiated the coverage of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) with an Outperform rating and a $208 price target, implying an upside of approximately 25%.
  • The analyst Danielle Antalffy notes that the Company represents a top growth profile SMID-cap MedTech Company with a 5-year revenue CAGR of 56.6% over 2020A-2025 with sustained net profitability in 2022-beyond. 
  • Antalffy believes that with its Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System, ShockWave is well-positioned to address the calcified occlusive cardiovascular market opportunity, which is at about $5.5B globally.
  • The U.S. launch of coronary IVL catheter is the key growth driver and primary source of upside.
  • In February, the FDA cleared the IVL system to treat severely calcified coronary artery plaques. 
  • The device uses a balloon to deliver sonic pressure waves that can pass through soft arterial tissue to disrupt calcified plaque and optimize stent placement.
  • Recently, data from Disrupt PAD III trial was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions.
  • The finding exhibited that vessel preparation with IVL before drug-coated balloon effectively facilitates endovascular treatment of artery calcification in peripheral arterial disease patients.
  • Price Action: SWAV shares are down 3.68% at $165.31 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SWAV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021SVB LeerinkInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2021Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SWAV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Price Target Initiation FDA Analyst Ratings General

