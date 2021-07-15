Stantec Awarded Design Services For Three Education Bond Programs In US
- Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) has been selected to provide design and engineering services for three K-12 district bond programs in San Antonio, Texas; Bastrop, Texas; and Caledonia, Michigan.
- These projects include facility renovations and expansions, technology upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and recreational spaces for the students of these communities, with an estimated construction cost of $260 million.
- Stantec supports schools across North America with design services, including Prince George County Public Schools in Maryland, for which the firm is providing architectural design within a project consortium.
- Price action: STN shares closed higher by 0.75% at $45.69 on Wednesday.
