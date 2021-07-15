 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stantec Awarded Design Services For Three Education Bond Programs In US

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:
Stantec Awarded Design Services For Three Education Bond Programs In US
  • Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) has been selected to provide design and engineering services for three K-12 district bond programs in San Antonio, Texas; Bastrop, Texas; and Caledonia, Michigan.
  • These projects include facility renovations and expansions, technology upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and recreational spaces for the students of these communities, with an estimated construction cost of $260 million.
  • Stantec supports schools across North America with design services, including Prince George County Public Schools in Maryland, for which the firm is providing architectural design within a project consortium.
  • Price action: STN shares closed higher by 0.75% at $45.69 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Stantec
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com