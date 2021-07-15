 Skip to main content

Stanley Black & Decker Becomes Official Tools And Storage Partner Of McLaren Formula 1 Team

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:25am   Comments
  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) announced a multi-year partnership to become the Official Tools and Storage Partner of McLaren Racing’s Formula 1 team.
  • Stanley Black & Decker will support the McLaren Formula 1 team at and away from the track by outfitting the team with its range of tools. The partnership will include engagement events.
  • Stanley Black & Decker brand DEWALT will be visible on the rear wing endplates of the McLaren MCL35M race cars and the racesuits of McLaren F1 drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.
  • Price action: SWK shares closed lower by 0.53% at $205.96 on Wednesday.

