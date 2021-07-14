SpartanNash To Open Micro-Fulfillment Center In Caledonia, Michigan
- Food distributor and grocery store retailer SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) is planning to open a Micro-Fulfillment Center in Caledonia, Michigan, on July 26, 2021.
- The 55,000-square-foot facility will have 16,000 products and pick and pack Fast Lane orders for 24 Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, and Forest Hills Foods stores throughout West Michigan.
- "The Micro-Fulfillment Center is an exciting investment designed to further elevate the Fast Lane shopping experience as we strive to continuously improve our fulfillment speed and product availability,” said CEO Tony Sarsam.
- The Micro-Fulfillment Center will support more than 1,000 Fast Lane orders daily once fully operational.
- Once a Fast Lane order is picked and packed at the Micro-Fulfillment Center, it is delivered directly to a store for curbside pickup or to the shopper's home.
- Price action: SPTN shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $18.55 on the last check Wednesday.
