Why Is 'Flounder' Trending On Twitter?
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 14, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Why Is 'Flounder' Trending On Twitter?

There is a distinctive piscine aroma on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) as “flounder” turned up at the top of the social media site’s trending topics column.

The Sea Around Us: The unlikely trending topic can be traced to the Twitter account “OG,” a self-identified retired factory worker, truck driver and mover, who posed this question to the Twitterverse: “Name a fish that doesn't have the letter "A" in it. I bet you can't.”

Apparently, Twitter has a surplus number of literate ichthyologists, as OG’s query was met with multiple long lists of fish that lack the letter “A” in their names.

Some people, however, didn’t quite catch the rules of this game: One person began his list with “Anchovy” (duh!), others threw in “Tuna” (perhaps they were aiming for a Brooklynesque pronunciation “tu-nuh”) and some respondents rearranged the oceanic species by citing “Dolphin” – however, no Monkees fans chimed in with a rendering of "Porpoise Song."

Photos of Stephen Furst’s character Flounder from “National Lampoon’s Animal House” also popped up, but that wasn’t the point of the game.

While OG’s bet raised the inevitable Jacques Cousteau-worthy puns (“Are you being koi?” “What a fluke of a question!”), this online quiz master defended his fishy challenge by tweeting, “It is just entertainment that's what's up being social is it just entertaining bit because some people don't have any damn thing else to do but to answer stupid questions on Twitter.”

Related Link: Global Entertainment Industry To Generate $2.6 Trillion In Revenues By 2025: Report

Under The Sea: Outside of OG’s game, more deep-sea fun surfaced online as actress Halle Bailey shared a photograph of herself as Ariel in the live-action remake of Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) “The Little Mermaid” that just completed production in Sardinia.

Alas, Bailey didn't offer a glimpse of co-star Jacob Tremblay, who plays the voice of Flounder in the new film, which does not yet have a release date.

Photo: The Walt Disney Company

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: flounder GAME social media The Little Mermaid trendy storyNews Crowdsourcing General Best of Benzinga

