Allison Transmission Partners With Indianapolis Public Transportation For Hybrid Vehicles
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN), in partnership with Cummins and GILLIG, has delivered 24 electric hybrid buses to IndyGo, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation.
- Allison's H 40 EP electric hybrid propulsion system is paired with the Cummins B6.7 in GILLIG buses.
- The hybrid system improves fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus and reduces CO2 emissions.
- Also, starting in 2022, Allison will integrate next-generation eGen Flex electric hybrid system with geofence technology into three of IndyGo's new buses.
- “The Allison eGen Flex is a viable, reliable option that allows fleets to protect the environment and improve ridership experience right now," said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission.
- Price action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $39.88 on the last check Wednesday.
