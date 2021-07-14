Datasea Subsidiary Forges Agreements To Drive 5G Messaging Product Availability In China
- Datasea Inc's (NASDAQ: DTSS) subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd inked six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners.
- The six companies will pay $0.14 million to Shuhai Zhangxun for the 5G Messaging products and services. Shuhai Zhangxun has already received $0.08 million.
- Those six companies are located in Nei Mongol, Anhui, Chongqing, and Zhejiang and will cooperate with Shuhai Zhangxun as district partners to distribute 5G MMCP Version 3.0 and access sales commission.
- Price action: DTSS shares traded higher by 72.7% at $5.09 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Tech