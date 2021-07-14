 Skip to main content

Datasea Subsidiary Forges Agreements To Drive 5G Messaging Product Availability In China
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • Datasea Inc's (NASDAQ: DTSS) subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd inked six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners.
  • The six companies will pay $0.14 million to Shuhai Zhangxun for the 5G Messaging products and services. Shuhai Zhangxun has already received $0.08 million.
  • Those six companies are located in Nei Mongol, Anhui, Chongqing, and Zhejiang and will cooperate with Shuhai Zhangxun as district partners to distribute 5G MMCP Version 3.0 and access sales commission.
  • Price action: DTSS shares traded higher by 72.7% at $5.09 on the last check Wednesday.

