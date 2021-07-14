 Skip to main content

Bowman Consulting Bags $10M Task Order With Cook County Department Of Highways

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 9:36am   Comments
  • Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BWMN) has received a $10 million task order contract award with the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways in Illinois relating to the County's Pavement Preservation and Rehabilitation program (PPR).
  • The company will provide construction management services to include engineering and inspection services on a sole-source, task order basis for pre-construction, construction, and post-construction phases of the PPR.
  • The award is for three years with two one-year renewal and extension options for the County.
  • The company expects revenue associated with PPR project to increase slowly during the remainder of 2021, with most of the spending coming in 2022 and 2023.
  • Price action: BWMN shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $13.94 on the last check Wednesday.

