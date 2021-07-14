Energous Launches Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit For Over-The-Air Wireless Charging
- Wireless charging 2.0 technology developer Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) announced the availability of its 5.5W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit.
- It enables at-a-distance wireless charging for industrial Internet of Things and other connected devices.
- Energous WattUp technology provides a wide array of over-the-air and at-contact wireless charging 2.0 solutions.
- Energous' active energy harvesting solution includes a dedicated transmitter that emits 5.5W of conducted power in a specific area or direction via its RF-based, WattUp wireless charging technology. Also, it allows multiple devices to be simultaneously charged from a single transmitter.
- Price action: WATT shares traded higher by 0.64% at $2.34 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech