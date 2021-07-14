 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Energous Launches Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit For Over-The-Air Wireless Charging
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Energous Launches Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit For Over-The-Air Wireless Charging
  • Wireless charging 2.0 technology developer Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATTannounced the availability of its 5.5W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit.
  • It enables at-a-distance wireless charging for industrial Internet of Things and other connected devices.
  • Energous WattUp technology provides a wide array of over-the-air and at-contact wireless charging 2.0 solutions.
  • Energous' active energy harvesting solution includes a dedicated transmitter that emits 5.5W of conducted power in a specific area or direction via its RF-based, WattUp wireless charging technology.  Also, it allows multiple devices to be simultaneously charged from a single transmitter.
  • Price action: WATT shares traded higher by 0.64% at $2.34 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WATT)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down
5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com