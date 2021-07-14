3D Systems Launches Material For Long-Term Use Production Parts Manufactured Using SLA Technology
- 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) announced the availability of a production-grade acrylate resin Accura AMX Rigid Black.
- It is a tailormade for the company's stereolithography (SLA) technology.
- The rigid material is the first to produce large-scale additively manufactured parts capable of withstanding the rigors of long-term mechanical use.
- Accura AMX Rigid Black is 3D Systems' latest customer-centric innovation partly inspired by TOYOTA Gazoo Racing's (TGR) advanced production application requirements.
- Accura AMX Rigid Black enables long-term use of production parts for consumer goods, service bureaus, specialty contract manufacturing apart from automotive and motorsports applications.
- Price action: DDD shares traded higher by 1.19% at $29.81 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
