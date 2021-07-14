 Skip to main content

Granite Construction Bags $18M Road Reconstruction Project In Salt Lake City

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:26am   Comments
  • Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) was awarded an $18 million contract for the 300 West Reconstruction project by Salt Lake City in Utah.
  • The scope of work consists of the full reconstruction of 300 West from 900 South to 2100 South. Materials provided by Granite facilities include 8,200 linear feet of CIPP from Liner Products, a Granite Inliner company.
  • The contract award to be included in Granite's second-quarter committed and awarded projects.
  • Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
  • Price action: GVA shares are trading higher by 0.03% at $39.35 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

