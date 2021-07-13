 Skip to main content

L.B. Foster Secures $7M Subcontract For USACE Soo Locks Construction Project

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
  • L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTR) has been awarded a $7 million subcontract to supply infrastructure materials to rehabilitate existing upstream approach walls for a new lock at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Soo Locks Complex in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
  • The company is supplying approximately 5,750 tons of steel piling to construction firm Kokosing-Alberici, LLC.
  • L.B. Foster and major supply partner, Gerdau, managed the delivery of the piling beginning in spring 2021, with installation estimated to be completed in 2023.
  • Price action: FSTR shares are trading lower by 1.17% at $17.80 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

