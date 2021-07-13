 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Grants Two Patents To WISeKey
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
Share:
China Grants Two Patents To WISeKey
  • China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) granted two patents to cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY).
  • The patents protect inventions in the domain of Semiconductors NFC tags for intelligent packaging, brand protection, and customer engagement applications.
  • WISeKey's NanoSeal and VaultIC lines of secure NFC chips offer security, cloud-based authentication, traceability, and consumer engagement.
  • The NFC chips' cryptographic functions help brands replace traditional non-secure QR code scanning or basic NFC tags.
  • Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 0.42% at $7.10 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKEY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
WISeKey's H1 2021 Preliminary Revenue Jumps 24% To $9.9M
WISeKey International To Raise Debt Via Convertible Note Sales To Institutional Investors
WISeKey Partners With Seven Drone Technology Companies To Launch DRONES4SEC European Federation Today
WISeKey Introduces WISeID Cloud Storage Service
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com