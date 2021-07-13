USSOCOM Selects AeroVironment For $22M Beyond Line Of Sight ISR Services Award
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has secured a competitive task order valued at $22 million from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for ISR services using JUMP 20 medium unmanned aircraft systems at an undisclosed customer location.
- AeroVironment JUMP 20 is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), fixed-wing unmanned aircraft that the company uses to provide advanced multi-sensor intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services.
- The ISR services include the first SATCOM-enabled unmanned aircraft system for beyond line of sight operations as part of the existing Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) MEUAS IV contract.
- The task order specifies a 12-month period of performance and multiple follow-on option years for ISR services.
- Price action: AVAV shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $98.32 on the last check Tuesday.
