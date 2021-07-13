 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

USSOCOM Selects AeroVironment For $22M Beyond Line Of Sight ISR Services Award

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
USSOCOM Selects AeroVironment For $22M Beyond Line Of Sight ISR Services Award
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has secured a competitive task order valued at $22 million from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for ISR services using JUMP 20 medium unmanned aircraft systems at an undisclosed customer location.
  • AeroVironment JUMP 20 is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), fixed-wing unmanned aircraft that the company uses to provide advanced multi-sensor intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) services.
  • The ISR services include the first SATCOM-enabled unmanned aircraft system for beyond line of sight operations as part of the existing Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) MEUAS IV contract.
  • The task order specifies a 12-month period of performance and multiple follow-on option years for ISR services.
  • Price action: AVAV shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $98.32 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
A Look Into AeroVironment's Price Over Earnings
Why AeroVironment Stock Is Trading Lower Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report
5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed After S&P 500 Hits New High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com