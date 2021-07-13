Qurate Retail Appoints David Rawlinson To Succeed Mike George As CEO
- Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) announced that David Rawlinson II will assume the role of President and CEO, effective October 1, 2021.
- David will succeed Mike George after a two-month transition period, beginning August 1, during which time David will serve as President and CEO-Elect.
- David will join the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022, concurrently with Mike's retirement from the Board.
- Prior to joining NielsenIQ as CEO, David was President of Grainger Global Online, a stand-alone division of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW).
- David serves on the boards of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and NielsenIQ.
- He also served a Presidential appointment as a White House Fellow and held various appointed positions in both the Bush and Obama administrations.
- David has an MBA from Harvard Business School, a JD from the University of South Carolina School of Law, and is a graduate of The Citadel.
- Price action: QRTEA shares are trading lower by 1.37% at $12.62 on the last check Tuesday.
