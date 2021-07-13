Orbsat Shares Soar In Premarket After GTC Unit's Launch On Alibaba.com
- IoT and connectivity solutions provider Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) said its Global Telesat Communications (GTC) unit has entered into an agreement with Alibaba.com (NYSE: BABA).
- GTC will be a Gold- Supplier, adding it to the highest level and most trusted seller category, on Alibaba.com that currently has 26 million global active business partners serving customers in 190 countries.
- Orbsat expects to launch its new storefront during the third quarter with an extensive range of satellite IoT and connectivity products.
- Orbsat's entire catalog of 500+ products and connectivity services should be available on Alibaba.com by the start of the first quarter of 2022.
- “Long-term, we believe that e-commerce will be the preferred channel for businesses and consumers seeking to research and purchase our satellite IoT and connectivity products and services,” said Orbsat CEO Charles M. Fernandez.
- Price action: OSAT shares are trading higher by 67.2% at $11.15 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
