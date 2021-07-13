Shoals Technologies Seeks To Raise Capital Via Secondary Equity Offering Of 13.4M Shares
- Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) offered 13.38 million shares in a secondary equity offering.
- It includes 4.99 million shares offered by certain selling stockholders, including an entity controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., and Mehgan Peetz, the General Counsel.
- The estimated gross proceeds for the company are $296.16 million, based on last closing price of $35.28.
- Shoals will not receive any proceeds from the selling stockholders.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2 million.
- The offering proceeds will help acquire equity interests in its operating subsidiary from certain holders, including its founder Dean Solon, Director Brad Forth, CEO Jason Whitaker, and CFO Philip Garton.
- Shoals held $4.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- The stock gained 17.5% last month.
- Price action: SHLS shares closed lower by 0.28% at $35.28 on Monday.
