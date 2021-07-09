 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos Partners With Wave Engine Corp. To Develop Versatile Air-Launched Platform

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Kratos Partners With Wave Engine Corp. To Develop Versatile Air-Launched Platform
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) announced partnership with North American Wave Engine Corporation to develop the Versatile Air-Launched Platform (VALP).
  • VALP is an air-launched vehicle designed to leverage and demonstrate low-cost, high-impact technologies for future aerial systems.
  •  VALP will be using Wave Engine Corp.'s propulsion technology to lower cost curve and reduce lead times for capabilities necessary to challenge near peer adversaries.
  • Last month, Wave Engine Corp. bagged a $1 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Armament Directorate. In support of this contract award, Kratos will be leading the aerodynamic and structural design of the airframe, and providing systems engineering support.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are up 0.54% at $27.91 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Understanding Kratos Defense & Security's Unusual Options Activity
9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Kratos And Criteo SA
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com