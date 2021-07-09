 Skip to main content

KB Home Expands Stock Repurchase Up To 5 Million Shares; Declares Dividend

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • KB Home’s (NYSE: KBH) board of directors has approved an expansion of the company's stock repurchase program from 2 million shares to up to 5 million shares of the company’s common stock.
  • The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on August 19, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2021.
  • “We want to be positioned to repurchase our shares opportunistically and this increased authorization provides us with that flexibility," said CEO Jeffrey Mezger.
  • The cash and equivalents of the company totaled $608.1 million as of May 31, 2021.
  • Price action: KBH shares are trading higher by 1.34% at $39.35 premarket on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Buybacks

