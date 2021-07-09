 Skip to main content

William Blair Initiates Coverage On Latch With Outperform Rating
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:
  • William Blair analyst Stephen Sheldon initiated coverage of Latch Inc (NASDAQ: LTCH) with an Outperform rating and no price target.
  • Sheldon's research note stated that rental property owners see both revenue and cost benefits by adopting Latch's solutions.
  • He assumes higher product expansion raising Latch's unit monetization and establishing it as a better-integrated provider.
  • The maker of full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform LatchOS went public in June via a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) merger with andTS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.
  • Price action: LTCH shares traded lower by 0.66% at $12.10 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for LTCH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021William BlairInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2021Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jun 2021BairdInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LTCH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech Media

