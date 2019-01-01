Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Latch
Latch Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) was reported by Colliers Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting LTCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.64% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) was provided by Colliers Securities, and Latch initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Latch, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Latch was filed on February 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Latch (LTCH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Latch (LTCH) is trading at is $2.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
