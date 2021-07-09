Aehr Bags $2.9M Follow-On Order For FOX-XP System, Multiple WaferPak Contactors
- Semiconductor equipment supplier Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) won a $2.9 million follow-on order for a FOX-XP Wafer Level Test and Burn-in system and multiple WaferPak Contactors from its lead silicon carbide customer.
- It will have to provide additional capacity for production test and burn-in of the customer's line of silicon carbide devices under the order.
- This system is likely to ship during Aehr's current fiscal first quarter ending August 31, 2021.
- The order reflects the customer's increased test capacity needs as they ramp to high volume wafer-level production test of silicon carbide modules for an EV application, Aehr Test Systems CEO Gayn Erickson said.
- Aehr expects this customer, a Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices, to order a significant number of FOX systems, WaferPaks, and related consumables following incredible EV growth.
- Price action: AEHR shares traded higher by 5.06% at $2.49 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Tech