Aehr Bags $2.9M Follow-On Order For FOX-XP System, Multiple WaferPak Contactors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:33am   Comments
Aehr Bags $2.9M Follow-On Order For FOX-XP System, Multiple WaferPak Contactors
  • Semiconductor equipment supplier Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHRwon a $2.9 million follow-on order for a FOX-XP Wafer Level Test and Burn-in system and multiple WaferPak Contactors from its lead silicon carbide customer.
  • It will have to provide additional capacity for production test and burn-in of the customer's line of silicon carbide devices under the order.
  • This system is likely to ship during Aehr's current fiscal first quarter ending August 31, 2021.
  • The order reflects the customer's increased test capacity needs as they ramp to high volume wafer-level production test of silicon carbide modules for an EV application, Aehr Test Systems CEO Gayn Erickson said.
  • Aehr expects this customer, a Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices, to order a significant number of FOX systems, WaferPaks, and related consumables following incredible EV growth.
  • Price action: AEHR shares traded higher by 5.06% at $2.49  in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Tech

