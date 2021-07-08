Blink Charging Signs $1.8M Contract With Belgium's KU Leuven For EV Charging Stations
- Blink Charging Co’s (NASDAQ: BLNK) European subsidiary, Blue Corner, has signed a contract to sell and operate EV charging stations at the KU Leuven campuses across Belgium.
- The sales and operations contract is valued at about $1.8 million.
- The four-year sales contract also includes a 10-year service agreement for the operation of the charging stations.
- The contract will bring accessible EV charging by deploying about 300 to 500 charging ports on the KU Leuven campuses.
- "Europe is leading the transition to EV use and we're energized by the opportunities we're seeing to increase our role in providing the infrastructure to support the advancement of the European EV charging landscape," said CEO Michael D. Farkas.
- Price action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 0.46% at $35.07 on the last check Thursday.
