Buckle's June Sales Rise 17.8%

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 11:27am   Comments
  • Fashion retailer Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported June 2021 sales of $111.7 million, which grew 17.8% year-on-year. Compared to the same period in 2019, net sales improved 49.3%.
  • Sales for the first half of FY21 increased 91.5% Y/Y to $500.6 million. The growth was 48.3% versus the 22-week fiscal period in 2019.
  • As a result of the impact of store closures on net sales in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reports total net sales each month compared to the past two years.
  • The company plans to resume its regular monthly reporting with its August results.
  • Price action: BKE shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $45.10 on the last check Thursday.

