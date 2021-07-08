 Skip to main content

Melco Resorts Adopts Share Purchase and Award Program To Recognize Employees

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Melco Resorts Adopts Share Purchase and Award Program To Recognize Employees
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCOhas adopted a Share Purchase and Award Program for its employees.
  • This plan applies to eligible employees who agreed in 2020 to participate in the voluntary leave program.
  • Under this program, an eligible employee can use a portion of the base salary to purchase and receive a grant of restricted shares under the Melco Resorts 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
  • The term of the plan is from July 2021 to June 2022.
  • The maximum amount of restricted shares issued under the program represents less than 0.50% of the company's total shares outstanding as of July 8, 2021.
  • “As the pandemic gradually subsides, we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to all our colleagues and ensure they have the chance to capitalize on the long-term growth of the Company,” said CEO Lawrence Ho.
  • Price action: MLCO shares are trading lower by 2.34% at $15.67 on the last check Thursday.

