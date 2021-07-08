 Skip to main content

ExOne Opens Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center In Europe

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) has opened a Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center, a new 270-square-meter metal binder jetting facility and showroom at its European headquarters in Gersthofen, Germany.
  • The company says the launch of the Metal 3D Printing Adoption Center is driven by increased interest by European manufacturers in metal binder jet 3D printing. These Adoption Centers allow customers to try binder jet 3D printing for their designs before they decide to buy.
  • The investment announces expanding of ExOne's longtime Adoption Center in Europe, which 3D prints sand molds and cores for metalcasting customers. The center features two Innovent+â printers with a 25Proä, X1 Metal Designlabä and X1Fä furnace arriving soon.
  • Price Action: XONE shares are up 1.11% at $19.08 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: 3D printing industry BriefsNews Small Cap

