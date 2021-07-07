 Skip to main content

Philips Accelerates Stroke Diagnosis And Treatment, Inks Strategic Partnership With MedTech NICO.LAB

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Philips Accelerates Stroke Diagnosis And Treatment, Inks Strategic Partnership With MedTech NICO.LAB
  • Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) announced a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB, a MedTech stroke care company, significantly advancing Philips’ commitment to improving outcomes for people who suffer a stroke.
  • This partnership brings a cloud-based, end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) based stroke triage and management solution, ‘StrokeViewer,’ to improve patient outcomes by optimizing the stroke workflow. 
  • It analyzes CT scan data with AI and automatically detects large vessel occlusion and its location.
  • The company believes that with its integrated portfolio and validated AI and cloud technologies, it can facilitate collaborative care to optimize the stroke care pathway from diagnosis to treatment.
  • Philips’ stroke portfolio includes solutions for stroke monitoring and communication in ambulances, tele-stroke patient assessment, diagnostic imaging and analysis, image-guided therapy, neurological monitoring and assessment, and more.
  • Price Action: PHG shares are down 0.17% at $47.61 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Artificial Inteligence Briefs MedtechNews

