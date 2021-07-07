 Skip to main content

Inter Parfums Partners With Salvatore For Ferragamo Brand Perfumes

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
  • Manufacturer and distributor of prestige perfumes Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) signed an agreement with Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, an Italian luxury goods company, for an exclusive and worldwide license for the production and distribution of Ferragamo brand perfumes.
  • The license will be effective from October 2021 and will last for 10 years with a 5-year optional term.
  • Inter will operate through a wholly-owned Italian company, based in Florence, and will also guarantee production in Italy.
  • "Inter Parfums’ great commercial expertise will also ensure a new boost to the business of our fragrances, which will be distributed through a carefully selected sales network," said Salvatore President, Leonardo Ferragamo.
  • Price action: IPAR shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $71.49 on the last check Wednesday.

