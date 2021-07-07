 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IPG Launches Data-Led Creative/CRM Agency, Performance Art
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
IPG Launches Data-Led Creative/CRM Agency, Performance Art
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPGlaunched a new global agency, Performance Art, that combines deep data, technology, and CRM expertise with creative talent.
  • CEO Andrea Cook, Chief Creative Officer Ian Mackenzie, and COO Elizabeth Sellors, the leadership team that helped build FCB/SIX, will take the helm at Performance Art in equivalent roles.
  • The agency will partner closely with a range of IPG companies and build on the company's foundational data and technology layers at Acxiom and Kinesso to provide clients with data-driven marketing solutions.
  • Performance Art will build on a founding roster of existing talent and clients, including BMW, CIBC, and Black & Abroad.
  • Separately, FCB/SIX will continue to operate as an integrated global unit within the FCB network, reporting to Tina Allan, FCB's newly-appointed Global Partner, Data Science, and Connections.
  • Price action: IPG shares traded lower by 0.31% at $32.29 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IPG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com