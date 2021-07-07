XPeng Starts Trading On Hong Kong Exchange
- Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) marked its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut.
- It raised $1.8 billion following its dual primary listing in Hong Kong. The dual listing will offer immunity from stringent laws passed by the U.S.
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump mandated U.S. regulatory inspection of audit papers of U.S.-listed foreign companies or face delisting, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Beijing recently announced stricter rules for Chinese companies listed overseas or seeking to sell shares overseas. China's move could prove to be a double whammy for companies like XPeng.
- XPeng delivered 17,389 vehicles in the three months to June, marking its highest quarterly total.
- Price action: XPEV shares traded lower by 6.55% at $41.12 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.