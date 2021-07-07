 Skip to main content

XPeng Starts Trading On Hong Kong Exchange
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:03am   Comments
  • Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEVmarked its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut.
  • It raised $1.8 billion following its dual primary listing in Hong Kong. The dual listing will offer immunity from stringent laws passed by the U.S.
  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump mandated U.S. regulatory inspection of audit papers of U.S.-listed foreign companies or face delisting, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Beijing recently announced stricter rules for Chinese companies listed overseas or seeking to sell shares overseas. China's move could prove to be a double whammy for companies like XPeng.
  • XPeng delivered 17,389 vehicles in the three months to June, marking its highest quarterly total.
  • Price action: XPEV shares traded lower by 6.55% at $41.12 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Hong KongNews IPOs Tech Media

