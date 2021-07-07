 Skip to main content

Raymond James Upgrades Sunnova Energy To Strong Buy, Still Sees 28% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:23am   Comments
  • Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) to Strong Buy from Outperform.
  • Molchanov reiterated the price target of $50, citing the stock's "irrational" underperformance. The price target still signifies a 27.6% upside.
  • Sunnova's cost of capital is well below the 6% "rule of thumb" used in the solar leasing space. It has been getting better financing terms in 2021 than one and two years ago, Molchanov's research note stated.
  • Price action: NOVA shares traded higher by 1.90% at $39.93 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NOVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy
Jun 2021Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jun 2021GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy

