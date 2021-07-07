Raymond James Upgrades Sunnova Energy To Strong Buy, Still Sees 28% Upside
- Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgraded Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) to Strong Buy from Outperform.
- Molchanov reiterated the price target of $50, citing the stock's "irrational" underperformance. The price target still signifies a 27.6% upside.
- Sunnova's cost of capital is well below the 6% "rule of thumb" used in the solar leasing space. It has been getting better financing terms in 2021 than one and two years ago, Molchanov's research note stated.
- Price action: NOVA shares traded higher by 1.90% at $39.93 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for NOVA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Strong Buy
|Jun 2021
|Stephens & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Jun 2021
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
