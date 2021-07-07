 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BJ's Restaurants Announces Senior Management Changes

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Share:
BJ's Restaurants Announces Senior Management Changes
  • BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: BJRIChief Executive Officer Gregory A. Trojan will retire effective September 1, 2021. Trojan will continue as a member of Board following his retirement.
  • Gregory S. Levin, current President and CFO, will be appointed as CEO. Levin is expected to join the Board.
  • Before joining BJ in 2005, Levin served as the CFO and Secretary of SB Restaurant Company.
  • Levin has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
  • "During his 16 years at BJ's, Greg has consistently assumed additional leadership and operations support responsibilities while maintaining excellent stewardship of the Company's financial affairs and capital markets interactions," said Chairman Jerry Deitchle.
  • Thomas A. Houdek, will be appointed Senior Vice President and CFO.
  • Price action: BJRI shares traded lower by 0.86% at $47.22 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BJRI)

3 ETFS To Watch With Increased Restaurant Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com