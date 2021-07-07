BJ's Restaurants Announces Senior Management Changes
- BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) Chief Executive Officer Gregory A. Trojan will retire effective September 1, 2021. Trojan will continue as a member of Board following his retirement.
- Gregory S. Levin, current President and CFO, will be appointed as CEO. Levin is expected to join the Board.
- Before joining BJ in 2005, Levin served as the CFO and Secretary of SB Restaurant Company.
- Levin has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
- "During his 16 years at BJ's, Greg has consistently assumed additional leadership and operations support responsibilities while maintaining excellent stewardship of the Company's financial affairs and capital markets interactions," said Chairman Jerry Deitchle.
- Thomas A. Houdek, will be appointed Senior Vice President and CFO.
- Price action: BJRI shares traded lower by 0.86% at $47.22 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management