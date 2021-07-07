IPO Preview: Chinese Health Care And Hotel Stocks Highlight Offerings In Shortened Week

Two Chinese companies plan to list in the shortened holiday week.

Atour Lifestyle Holding: The largest upper midscale hotel company in China is going public with the IPO of Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT). The company has 608 hotels and 71,121 rooms in 131 Chinese cities as of March 31.

The company has a "manachised" program where it manages franchised hotels. The program is less capital intensive and helps the company grow its hotel and room count. The company has 575 hotels under the manachised hotel program.

Atour’s A-card loyalty membership program has over 25 million members and represented 44.7% of nights booked in 2020.

The company was the first in China to develop a scenario based retail business for hotels, which is increasing the company’s revenue.

Revenue for the company in 2020 was near flat to 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Atour Lifestyle plans on selling 19.7 million ADS at a price point of $13.50 to $15.50.

Related Link: 7 IPOs To Watch In The Second Half Of 2021

LinkDoc Technology: Artificial intelligence-enabled health care company LinkDoc Technology (NASDAQ:LDOC) is going public.

LinkDoc’s mission is to make precision medicine and personalized care a reality using data and AI. The company has the largest set of China oncology cohorts, according to its filing. The company’s businesses include critical disease care platform LinkCare, life sciences solution platform LinkSolutions and AI medical data system LinkData.

LinkDoc has over 330 Chinese hospitals as collaboration partners. The company counts 39,000 registered physicians as part of its network. The company cares for over 3.5 million total patients and has a 10% market share for the oncology market in China.

LinkDoc is targeting the $944 billion healthcare market of China, which is the second-largest health care market in the world. Growth initiatives include expanding patient coverage, growing market share in existing markets, expanding to new areas, pursuing strategic collaborations and strengthening data analytics.

The company plans on selling 10.825 million ADS at a price point of $17.50 to $19.50.