 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Integrated Media Technology To Raise $2.8M Via Institutional Share Offering At 23% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Integrated Media Technology To Raise $2.8M Via Institutional Share Offering At 23% Discount
  • Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTEinked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
  • The offer price implies a 22.6% discount to Integrated Media Technology’s Friday closing price of $4.07.
  • The company will utilize the proceeds to purchase equipment for its electronic glass business and working capital.
  • It raised $4.6 million from a secondary offering at a 29.7% discount in March.
  • The share prices lost 28.4% in the last three months.
  • Price action: IMTE shares traded lower by 6.63% at $3.80 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMTE)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com