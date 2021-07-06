Integrated Media Technology To Raise $2.8M Via Institutional Share Offering At 23% Discount
- Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
- The offer price implies a 22.6% discount to Integrated Media Technology’s Friday closing price of $4.07.
- The company will utilize the proceeds to purchase equipment for its electronic glass business and working capital.
- It raised $4.6 million from a secondary offering at a 29.7% discount in March.
- The share prices lost 28.4% in the last three months.
- Price action: IMTE shares traded lower by 6.63% at $3.80 on the last check Tuesday.
