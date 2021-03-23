 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Integrated Media Technology Raises $4.6M From Secondary Share Sale At 30% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Share:

Visual technology solutions provider Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTEinked an agreement to sell 0.7 million shares at $6.5 per share to raise $4.6 million in gross proceeds in a secondary offering.

  • The offer price signified a 29.7% discount to the Monday closing price of $9.25.
  • The company planned to utilize the offering proceeds to develop further its switchable glass, non-plated filter, financial research businesses, and general working capital.
  • The company launched its newly formed IoT (Internet of Things) business unit last month through an agreement to acquire a 70% equity interest in marketing and selling IoT solutions company Shenzhen Koala Wisdom Fire Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • IMTE share prices gained 244% last year.
  • Price action: IMTE shares traded lower by 15.7% at $7.79 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMTE)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com