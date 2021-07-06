Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Deal With Eagle Brands For SALT Tequila
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has signed a distribution agreement for its SALT tequila with Eagle Brands Inc, a family-owned distribution giant.
- The agreement will drive SALT tequila’s growth in Miami-Dade and Florida Markets as Eagle Brands is a top independent distributor in the area.
- “With over 300 experienced and motivated Eagle Brands team members, we are confident SALT Tequila will experience rapid market exposure under their management,” said CEO Robert Nistico.
- SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region.
- Price action: SBEV shares are trading lower by 2.29% at $3.84 on the last check Tuesday.
