Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Deal With Eagle Brands For SALT Tequila

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEVhas signed a distribution agreement for its SALT tequila with Eagle Brands Inc, a family-owned distribution giant.
  • The agreement will drive SALT tequila’s growth in Miami-Dade and Florida Markets as Eagle Brands is a top independent distributor in the area.
  • “With over 300 experienced and motivated Eagle Brands team members, we are confident SALT Tequila will experience rapid market exposure under their management,” said CEO Robert Nistico.
  • SALT Tequila is a naturally flavored 100% Blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste and is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region.
  • Price action: SBEV shares are trading lower by 2.29% at $3.84 on the last check Tuesday.

