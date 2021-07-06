 Skip to main content

Camping World Acquires RV Dealership In Vermont For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 11:10am   Comments
  • Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWHhas acquired Recreational Vehicle (RV) dealership in St. Albans City, Vermont, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The deal is expected to close later this summer.
  • The property will undergo a full renovation and expansion with an anticipated opening in mid to late 2022.
  • The location will be the retailer’s first facility in Vermont.
  • The location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers, in addition to a full range of RV and outdoor products and accessories.
  • “We continue to march towards our goal of operating a recreational dealer platform in the 48 contiguous states,” said CEO Marcus Lemonis.
  • Camping’s cash and equivalents totaled $256.8 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CWH shares are trading lower by 2.40% at $37.84 on the last check Tuesday.

