Camping World Acquires RV Dealership In Vermont For Undisclosed Sum
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has acquired Recreational Vehicle (RV) dealership in St. Albans City, Vermont, for an undisclosed sum.
- The deal is expected to close later this summer.
- The property will undergo a full renovation and expansion with an anticipated opening in mid to late 2022.
- The location will be the retailer’s first facility in Vermont.
- The location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers, in addition to a full range of RV and outdoor products and accessories.
- “We continue to march towards our goal of operating a recreational dealer platform in the 48 contiguous states,” said CEO Marcus Lemonis.
- Camping’s cash and equivalents totaled $256.8 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: CWH shares are trading lower by 2.40% at $37.84 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.