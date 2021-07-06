 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 10:11am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

  1. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 5.88
  2. QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.66
  3. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) - P/E: 9.85
  4. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 3.79
  5. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 8.85

WidePoint saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.96 in Q4 to 0.06 now. WidePoint does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

QIWI has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.44, which has decreased by 20.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.55. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.01%, which has decreased by 3.51% from 11.52% in the previous quarter.

Turtle Beach saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.84 in Q4 to 0.52 now. Turtle Beach does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, China Index Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.12 in Q3 and is now 0.15. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bel Fuse saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.2 in Q4 to -0.23 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.56%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 1.67% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

