Comscore Introduces Plan Metrix Multi-Platform In India
- ComScore Inc (NASDAQ: SCOR) launched its Plan Metrix Multi-Platform product for the Indian market.
- The solution combined consumer's desktop and mobile behavior with thorough information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes, and demographics.
- Kantar and Comscore aim to create a data fusion-based product that combines Kantar's NICS and Comscore's MMX Multi-Platform to provide a holistic and comprehensive view of digital audiences for sharper profiling and targeting," Kantar Director Puneet Avasthi said. Kantar's New Indian Consumer Survey (NICS) offers unmatched audience segment profiling on demographic, lifestyle, and product usage characteristics.
- Price action: SCOR shares traded lower by 1.40% at $4.81 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media