 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO
  • Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABGhas appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021. 
  • Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI). 
  • Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma Baptist University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Texas. 
  • “Michael has spent over 20 years working in the automotive retail industry, so he brings with him a deep understanding of the auto retail business along with broad experience in financial management, treasury, accounting, and auditing, which will prove invaluable as we continue to execute on our five-year growth plan,” said CEO David Hult. 
  • Price action: ABG shares traded lower by 2.48% at $173.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABG + GPI)

Group 1 Automotive Acquires Nine Franchises In UK For Undisclosed Sum
Group 1 Automotive's Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com