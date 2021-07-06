Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO
- Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) has appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021.
- Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI).
- Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma Baptist University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Texas.
- “Michael has spent over 20 years working in the automotive retail industry, so he brings with him a deep understanding of the auto retail business along with broad experience in financial management, treasury, accounting, and auditing, which will prove invaluable as we continue to execute on our five-year growth plan,” said CEO David Hult.
- Price action: ABG shares traded lower by 2.48% at $173.19 on the last check Tuesday.
