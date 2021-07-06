 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ashford Hospitality Trust Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Why Ashford Hospitality Trust Is Trading Lower Today

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) is trading significantly lower Tuesday morning after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. 

As of the effective date on July 16, each share of the Ashford Hospitality Trust's outstanding common stock will be automatically converted into 1/10 of a share of the company's common stock. The common stock is expected to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on July 19.

Ashford Hospitality Trust cited the following reasons for the reverse stock split:

  • To increase the price-per-share above the $5 threshold required by many institutions to hold shares.
  • Some brokers limit the ability or increase the cost to margin a stock under $5 per share.
  • Current options trading is less attractive due to limited applicable strike prices.
  • There are high transaction costs as a percentage of Ashford Hospitality Trust's stock price commissions.

"The company is committed to making owning Ashford Trust's common stock as shareholder friendly as possible, and we believe implementing a reverse stock split is another important step for the Company and its stockholders to optimize our position," said Rob Hays, president and CEO of Ashford Hospitality Trust.

See Also: Understanding Ashford Hospitality Trust's Unusual Options Activity

AHT Price Action: Ashford Hospitality Trust has traded as high as $8.51 and as low as 55 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 27.27% in premarket trading at $2.88.

Image by Dim Hou from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Understanding Ashford Hospitality Trust's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Ashford Hospitality Trust's Unusual Options Activity
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On SoFi, GoodRx And More
AHT CEO Rob Hays Thanks Retail Traders, Gives Shoutouts Live On CNBC
11 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Rob Hays why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Stock Split Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com