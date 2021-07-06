 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shanghai Stock Exchange Publishes Daqo New Energy Owned Xinjiang Daqo's IPO Prospectus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Share:
Shanghai Stock Exchange Publishes Daqo New Energy Owned Xinjiang Daqo's IPO Prospectus
  • Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQis in the process of applying for an initial public offering (IPO) of the subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
  • Shanghai Stock Exchange published Xinjiang Daqo's updated IPO prospectus and timetable on its website.
  • Xinjiang Daqo plans to issue 300 million shares representing 15.58% of the shares outstanding after the IPO.
  • Price action: DQ shares traded lower by 4.24% at $59.90 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DQ)

A Look Into Daqo New Energy's Debt
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Daqo New Energy Shares Are Trading Lower
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com