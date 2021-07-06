Shanghai Stock Exchange Publishes Daqo New Energy Owned Xinjiang Daqo's IPO Prospectus
- Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) is in the process of applying for an initial public offering (IPO) of the subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
- Shanghai Stock Exchange published Xinjiang Daqo's updated IPO prospectus and timetable on its website.
- Xinjiang Daqo plans to issue 300 million shares representing 15.58% of the shares outstanding after the IPO.
- Price action: DQ shares traded lower by 4.24% at $59.90 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
