Goldman Sachs Downgrades Limelight Networks To Sell
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Limelight Networks To Sell
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman downgraded the rating on edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) from Neutral to Sell.
  • Feldman lowered the price target from $3 to $2.5, implying a 21% downside potential.
  • Feldman's "cautious outlook" reflects Limelight's high exposure to content delivery networks, representing 80% of revenue.
  • The backdrop became increasingly challenging from continued pricing pressure and the traffic tailwinds to the business as the pandemic lost steam. Also, Limelight's ambitious targets for 2021 imply a steep ramp in the second half of the year's revenue.
  • Limelight missed both the revenue analyst consensus for Q4 FY20 and Q1 FY21. It missed the EPS consensus for both quarters by 200% - 250%.
  • Limelight will announce the Q2 results, followed by the earnings call on July 29.
  • The stock lost 60.2% last year.
  • Price action: LLNW shares traded lower by 4.84% at $2.95 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for LLNW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Feb 2021DA DavidsonDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Feb 2021Truist SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold

