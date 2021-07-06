Goldman Sachs Downgrades Limelight Networks To Sell
- Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman downgraded the rating on edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ: LLNW) from Neutral to Sell.
- Feldman lowered the price target from $3 to $2.5, implying a 21% downside potential.
- Feldman's "cautious outlook" reflects Limelight's high exposure to content delivery networks, representing 80% of revenue.
- The backdrop became increasingly challenging from continued pricing pressure and the traffic tailwinds to the business as the pandemic lost steam. Also, Limelight's ambitious targets for 2021 imply a steep ramp in the second half of the year's revenue.
- Limelight missed both the revenue analyst consensus for Q4 FY20 and Q1 FY21. It missed the EPS consensus for both quarters by 200% - 250%.
- Limelight will announce the Q2 results, followed by the earnings call on July 29.
- The stock lost 60.2% last year.
- Price action: LLNW shares traded lower by 4.84% at $2.95 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for LLNW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Feb 2021
|DA Davidson
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Feb 2021
|Truist Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
