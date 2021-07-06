Niu Technologies Reports 58% Jump In Q2 e-Scooter Sales
- Urban mobility solutions provider, Niu Technologies' (NASDAQ: NIU) e-scooter sales volume for the second quarter of FY21, grew 58% year-on-year to 252,998 vehicles.
- e-scooters sales in China market jumped 58.8% Y/Y, reaching 246,018.
- The international market sales were 6,980, a 34.8% growth Y/Y.
- New products launch and retail network expansions resulted in bumper sales in the China market while easing COVID-19 business restrictions in Europe and North America helped drive international sales.
- The G0 and F0 e-scooter models accounted for 30.4% of total sales in the quarter.
- Price action: NIU shares were down 1.19% at $30.84 on the last check Tuesday.
