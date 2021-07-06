 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Niu Technologies Reports 58% Jump In Q2 e-Scooter Sales

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Niu Technologies Reports 58% Jump In Q2 e-Scooter Sales
  • Urban mobility solutions provider, Niu Technologies' (NASDAQ: NIUe-scooter sales volume for the second quarter of FY21, grew 58% year-on-year to 252,998 vehicles. 
  • e-scooters sales in China market jumped 58.8% Y/Y, reaching 246,018. 
  • The international market sales were 6,980, a 34.8% growth Y/Y. 
  • New products launch and retail network expansions resulted in bumper sales in the China market while easing COVID-19 business restrictions in Europe and North America helped drive international sales. 
  • The G0 and F0 e-scooter models accounted for 30.4% of total sales in the quarter. 
  • Price action: NIU shares were down 1.19% at $30.84 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIU)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Further On Tesla And Cuts Apple Stake
Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase
Niu Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
Niu Technologies's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com