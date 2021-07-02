IBM President Jim Whitehurst Exits, Other Management Changes
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) President Jim Whitehurst is stepping down. Whitehurst was previously the CEO of Red Hat, which IBM had acquired in 2019.
- Bridget van Kralingen will depart as SVP, Global Markets, and Rob Thomas will succeed Kralingen, Street Insider reports.
- Tom Rosamilia will become SVP, Cloud and Cognitive Software.
- Ric Lewis has joined IBM and will serve as SVP of Systems.
- Kelly Chambliss is promoted SVP, Americas and Strategic Sales, Global Business Services.
- Roger Premo will head a newly constituted business development team, which integrates corporate strategy.
- Price action: IBM shares traded lower by 4.68% at $139.95 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media